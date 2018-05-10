Bruins Legend Bobby Orr Scored Stanley Cup-Winning Goal 48 Years Ago Today

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

It was May 10, 1970, when Boston Bruins defenseman Bobby Orr leaped into the air after scoring the historic goal that won the Stanley Cup for the B’s.

Orr is a nationally-recognized player throughout the NHL, but his most memorable moment happened exactly 48 years ago today.

It was overtime in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues. Derek Sanderson fed Orr a beautiful pass in front of the net that Orr sent past Blues netminder Glenn Hall for the goal and the Bruins’ first Stanley Cup championship in 29 years.

After the goal, Orr went airborne, creating one of the most iconic pictures in the world of sports.

Relive the magic from 48 years ago by watching the video above.