Bruins-Lightning Game 4 Notes: B’s Red-Hot Power Play Must Deliver To Save Season

BOSTON — The Bruins played some really good hockey in Game 4 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and one notable area of strength was their power play.

Boston ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime Friday night at TD Garden, putting it in a 3-1 hole in the series, but the team’s strong performance with the man advantage should give it some confidence entering Sunday’s must-win Game 5.

The Bruins scored twice on the power play in Game 4, once in the first period courtesy of David Pastrnak and again in the second period with a Patrice Bergeron tally. The B’s now have 11 power-play goals in 11 playoff games, and they’ve found the back of the net with the man advantage in seven of those contests.

“The power play has definitely been solid this series,” Bruins forward Rick Nash said. “The more penalties we can draw, I think we put ourselves in a good situation.”

Drawing penalties on the road has been difficult for Boston in the playoffs, though. The Bruins have had just seven power plays in five road games this postseason, and three of those opportunities came in Game 2 in Tampa Bay.

The Bruins need to use their speed to draw plenty of penalties in Game 5, because the Lightning have been the far better team during 5-on-5 play. Boston’s last 5-on-5 goal was in the third period of Game 2.

Here are some other notes from Game 4:

— Pastrnak’s postseason career has been quite successful in the early going.

Fewest GP to 24+ playoff points, NHL history: Wayne Gretzky, EDM: 12

Newsy Lalonde, MTL: 12

Mark Recchi, PIT: 14

Mario Lemieux, PIT: 14

Barry Pederson, BOS: 14

Peter Stastny, QUE: 14

Maurice Richard, MTL: 14

Sidney Crosby, PIT: 17@pastrnak96, BOS: 17#NHLStats #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/qAL9c7wMVX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 5, 2018

— Brad Marchand (two assists) now has 21 points in the playoffs, tying him with Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel for the league lead.

— Bergeron scored twice, once each on the power play and penalty kill. He now has 31 career playoff goals, making him the 10th player in Bruins history to reach that mark.

Bergeron has tallied 10 points (six goals, four assists) over the last five games.

— Brian Gionta entered the lineup for his first playoff game with the Bruins and first postseason appearance of any kind since 2014. The veteran forward mostly played on the third line with Sean Kuraly and Olympic teammate Ryan Donato.

Donato made his return to the lineup for the first time since Game 2 of the first round. He was scoreless with three shots in 12:43 of ice time.

— Bruins defenseman Torey Krug, who left in the third period after a hard feet-first crash into the end boards, tallied two more assists, giving him a playoff-leading 12 points among defensemen.

— Brayden Point opened the scoring with a sensational individual effort. He collected the puck in the neutral zone after a sloppy Bruins turnover and deked B’s goalie Tuukka Rask for his second goal of the series.

He now has six points (two goals, four assists) through four second-round games. He’s giving the Lightning much-needed secondary scoring in this series.

— Kucherov’s power-play goal in the first period vaulted him ahead of Vincent Lecavalier for second place on the Lightning’s all-time playoff scoring leaderboard. He’ll probably break Martin St. Louis’ team record fairly soon (probably next season).

Nikita Kucherov collected his 53rd career playoff point and trails just Martin St. Louis for the most in @TBLightning franchise history. #NHLStats #TBLvsBOS #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/SiNiaB3Pod — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2018

— The Lightning have never lost a playoff series (4-0) when leading 3-1. The Bolts also have the second-best overtime win percentage (.652) in playoff history, trailing only the New York Islanders (.673).

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports