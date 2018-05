We’ll get ’em next year.

The Boston Bruins season came to a sudden end with four straight losses to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava tells you how it all happened and why the future looks bright for Boston’s hockey team. She also welcomes in Mike Cole to give his two cents on the end of the Bruins’ season.

Watch the video above for the complete episode.