Bruins Press Conference Live: Jeremy Jacobs, Charlie Jacobs, Cam Neely Address Media

The Boston Bruins will officially put a bow on the 2017-18 season Wednesday morning.

Bruins owner and chairman Jeremy Jacobs, CEO Charlie Jacobs and president Cam Neely will address the media at approximately 10 a.m. ET at TD Garden in their annual end-of-season press conference.

The trio will reflect on a season that exceeded the expectations of many but ended in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, where the Tampa Bay Lightning dispatched the Bruins in five games. They’ll also address the upcoming offseason, where they’ll have some decisions to make about impending free agents and possible trades.

You can watch the press conference live on NESN at 10 a.m. ET or check it out in the live stream above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images