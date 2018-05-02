Bruins To Play Calgary Flames In China Twice During 2018 NHL Preseason

Photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins are going overseas in September.

The team announced Wednesday they will travel to China to take part in the 2018 International Games for two preseason matchups against the Calgary Flames.

Bruins to participate in the 2018 NHL International Games in China: https://t.co/oSz6xHKCdV pic.twitter.com/qGuNVZKbK4 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 2, 2018

“The Boston Bruins are excited to be part of the 2018 NHL International Games in China,” Bruins President Cam Neely said, per the Bruins’ official website. “Over the past three years we have collaborated with Mr. Zhou Yunjie, the Chairman of ORG Packaging, on growing the game both within the Chinese community in Boston and with youth hockey players in China. We look forward to continuing these efforts by bringing Bruins hockey to China with these two preseason games.”

The series will begin Sept. 15, with the Flames hosting the B’s at Shenzhen Universiade Center in Shenzhen, and will wrap up on Sept. 19 with Boston being the home team at Cadillac Arena in Beijing.