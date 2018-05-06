Bruins Vs. Lightning Game 5 Lineups: Nick Holden Replaces Torey Krug

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins’ proverbial back is against the wall.

After the B’s claimed Game 1 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series, the Tampa Bay Lightning rolled off three straight wins, with the most recently being an overtime victory in Game 4 at TD Garden to go ahead 3-1. Now, the Bolts will try to finish off their Atlantic Division rival in Game 5 and move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In Game 4, Boston lost arguably its most important offensive defenseman in Torey Krug, who will be out the remainder of the series. In his place, the Bruins will slot in Nick Holden on the third pairing with Adam McQuaid. As a result, Matt Grzelcyk will slide up to the second pairing and skate with longtime partner Kevan Miller.

The makeup of the Bruins’ third line is a bit up in the air, as head coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t indicate how it would look after scratching Riley Nash for Brian Gionta and Danton Heinen for Ryan Donato in Game 4.

Tuukka Rask (Boston) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay) will start in net.

Here are the projected lineups for both teams.

BOSTON BRUINS (1-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Rick Nash

Ryan Donato–Riley Nash–David Backes

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Kevan Miller

Nick Holden–Adam McQuaid

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (3-1)

J.T. Miller–Steven Stamkos–Nikita Kucherov

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Tyler Johnson

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Yanni Gourde

Chris Kunitz–Cedric Paquette–Ryan Callahan

Victor Hedman–Dan Girardi

Ryan McDonagh–Anton Stralman

Braydon Coburn–Mikhail Sergachev

Andrei Vasilevskiy