Bruins Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Tampa Bay Lightning will have a chance to clinch their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins at home if they beat the B’s at TD Garden on Friday night.

The Bolts lead the series 2-1 after a convincing 4-1 victory in Game 3. The Bruins have been a resilient team all season, and they’ll need to show that again to avoid going down 3-1 in the series with Game 5 being played in Tampa.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Lightning Game 4 online.

When: Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports