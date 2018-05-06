Bruins Wrap: Lightning Eliminate Boston With 3-1 Game 5 Victory

The Tampa Bay Lightning are moving on.

Tampa defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Sunday at Amalie Arena, claiming the second-round Stanley Cup playoff series in five games. They’ll move on to face the winner of the Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins series.

The Lightning erased Boston’s one-goal first-period lead with a pair of second-period tallies, ultimately sealing the deal late in the third with an empty-netter.

Tuukka Rask made 19 saves for the Bruins, while Andrei Vasilevkiy turned away 27 shots for the Lightning.

Here’s how Game 5 unfolded:

STRONG FINISH TO FIRST

The Bruins mostly were dominated in the first period, as they struggled to effectively clear the puck from their own zone, while also losing the battle in the neutral zone.

But while on the power play late in the frame, Boston came through and sent itself into the intermission with some momentum.

With Cedric Paquette in the box for tripping, the Bruins displayed some good puck movement on the man advantage. After faking a shot from the point, Charlie McAvoy slid a puck over to David Krejci in the face-off circle. Krejci slapped a nice one-timer top shelf at 19:12 to put the B’s ahead 1-0.

That puck came back as fast as David Krejci passed it away. He's going to get the @NHLBruins on the board first. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/lJBa9hlQjA — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2018

BOLTS POT A PAIR

Things then began to unravel for the Bruins, as the Lightning netted a pair of goals in the second period.

Brayden Point had the first tally for Tampa. A shot was blocked in front of the net and careened into the slot, and Point crashed in to take control. He then displayed some tremendous skill, weaving around Kevan Miller before slipping the puck past Rask at 10:43.

Brayden Point comes up big for the Lightning to tie things up. pic.twitter.com/3QjyQ2KqJg — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 6, 2018

Just over three minutes later, the Bolts added another to take the lead.

Patrice Bergeron was whistled for tripping, and the Lightning showed some tremendous puck movement of their own on the advantage. J.T. Miller and Nikita Kucherov kept moving the puck amongst themselves, with Miller getting the puck back after a few seconds and burying it past Rask at 14:00.

Moments before Miller’s goal, he was involved in another important play. The winger collided near the Lightning’s blue line with David Backes, with Backes going down to the ice after his head was hit. Backes was on the ice for a few minutes before being helped off and down the tunnel. The 34-year-old would not return.

TAMPA CLOSES THE DOOR

For most of the third period, the Lightning controlled possession and dominated the neutral zone. They were tight on the forecheck while keeping the Bruins from establishing much in their offensive zone.

Shortly past the midway point of the frame, the Bruins created a few opportunities, but were unable to cash in. And with 4:18 to play, Boston went on the power play after Ryan McDonagh was called for tripping David Pastrnak. Though the Bruins had a few quality chances, they couldn’t bury a goal.

With Boston’s net empty, Anton Stralman wristed a puck across the ice and into the goal for the decisive tally.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images