Bruins Wrap: Strong Game 3 Start Powers Lightning To 4-1 Win, 2-1 Series Lead

BOSTON — The Tampa Bay Lightning’s aggressiveness in all three zones was rewarded Wednesday night with a 4-1 victory in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

The Bolts took advantage of Bruins miscues and went up 2-0 less than four minutes into the contest at TD Garden. From there, the Lightning protected their lead with a heavy forecheck, good goaltending and better discipline than the B’s.

Tampa Bay now leads the series 2-1, which means it has regained home-ice advantage after back-to-back victories.

Here’s how Game 3 unfolded:

LIGHTNING GET A GIFT

The Lightning took a lead 1:47 into the game when B’s defenseman Matt Grzelcyk turned the puck over in his own zone, allowing Tyler Johnson to gain possession. Johnson fed linemate Ondrej Palat, who beat B’s goalie Tuukka Rask to open the scoring.

Johnson is climbing the Lightning’s playoff goal leaderboard, too.

Tyler Johnson goes into tonight needing 1 goal to pass Vincent Lecavalier's 24 for the 3rd most #StanleyCup Playoff markers in @TBLightning history — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 2, 2018

LIGHTNING DOUBLE UP

Tampa Bay went up 2-0 went Palat scored his second of the night, this one coming on a beautiful tip off a shot from the point by Victor Hedman.

BOSTON POWER PAY CONVERTS

The Bruins’ power play came up clutch with a goal at 14:12 of the opening period to trim the deficit to 2-1. Patrice Bergeron found the puck in a scramble in front of the net and jammed it past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

LIGHTNING GO BACK UP TWO

Tampa Bay went up 3-1 when Anthony Cirelli scored with 3:17 left in the first period. Cirelli pounced on a juicy rebound on the side of the net and beat Rask. The goal was the result of more sloppy play by the Bruins in their own zone. Turnovers and poorly executed breakouts were costly in the first period.

This goal was one of 10 high-danger scoring chances the Bruins gave up in the first period. Boston had one.

SLIGHTLY BETTER PERIOD FOR B’s

The Bruins played better in the second period and finally generated prolonged attacking-zone pressure. The B’s started the frame with a few great shifts and did everything except score.

The most exciting moment of the period came with 4:48 left when David Backes fought Cedric Paquette. Paquette was defending Lightning defenseman Dan Girardi, who was hit hard into the end boards by Backes just seconds before.

The Bruins finished the period with 22 shots through two periods, better than their average of 21 through the first two games of the series. This improvement wasn’t good enough to cut into the deficit, though, and it didn’t help that the B’s had only three shot attempts (one on net) over the final nine minutes of the period.

And again, the bottom-six did not create much offense through two periods. The third line tallied one shot on goal as a trio and the fourth line had just two.

Defensively the Bruins allowed 30 shots throughout the first 40 minutes. The Lightning forecheck did a great job putting pressure on Boston defensemen and forcing them into turnovers or lost puck battles.

NO COMEBACK FOR BOSTON

The Bruins created a few scoring chances in the final 20 minutes, but not enough to really threaten the Lightning’s 3-1 lead. The best scoring opportunity of the period was a breakaway for Bolts winger Nikita Kucherov, but Rask shut it down with a great save.

Nearly every time the B’s fired a shot on net, the Bolts exited the zone with quick, accurate passes up ice. This prevented the Bruins from wearing out Lightning defenseman and generating sustained offensive-zone time.

The Lightning sealed the win by scoring an empty-net goal with 41.2 seconds left in the third period. Steven Stamkos scored the goal — his first of the series.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Friday for Game 4 at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports