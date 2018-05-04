Burr! Gucci Mane Rocks Jaylen Brown Jersey At Celtics-Sixers Game 2

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the only team with a rapping superfan in the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Sixers, of course, have the unconditional support of Meek Mill, who sat courtside at TD Garden on Thursday for Game 2 of the second-round series. Also sitting courstside, though, was famous rapper Gucci Mane, who showed up to the Garden rocking a Christmas-themed Jaylen Brown Jersey.

Check this out:

Burr!

The arrival of Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, coincides with the return of Brown, who suited up for Game 2 after missing Game 1 with a hamstring strain, an injury he suffered in Game 7 of the Celtics’ first-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks.

No word yet on whether Mane will follow in Mill’s footsteps and travel to Philly for Game 3 Saturday night.