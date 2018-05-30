C.J. McCollum Suggests Joel Embiid Leave Sixers Amid Bryan Colangelo Drama

Photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you took the night off from Twitter, well, you’ve got a lot of catching up to do.

The Ringer published a bombshell report Tuesday night alleging Philadelphia 76ers general manager Bryan Colangelo used multiple dummy Twitter accounts to criticize high-profile members of the organization, including star center Joel Embiid and ex-GM Sam Hinkie.

The report sent Twitter into a frenzy and prompted some (mostly) joking tweets from Embiid. And that’s when C.J. McCollum decided to get involved.

In response to Embiid’s tweet jokingly praising Hinkie and calling out one of Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts, the Portland Trail Blazers guard responded with a suggestive tweet of his own.

Are you saying you’re no longer happy in philly ? 👀 https://t.co/i623bIufJR — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

McCollum obviously is just joking (we think), but he still raised the eyebrows of those who follow the league.

STOP IT CJ! — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 30, 2018

What ? I simply asked a question . I’ve been doing some freelance reading and there’s some interesting articles being written — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) May 30, 2018

Embiid even issued a playful response back, insisting he’s still “trusting the process.”

Lmao CJ.. you just gotta trust it https://t.co/Igl0MZouzQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 30, 2018

For context, this isn’t the first time McCollum has mentioned the Sixers. During an April episode of his “Pull Up with CJ McCollum” podcast, the Blazers guard laid out why LeBron James joining Philly in free agency this offseason is a very real possibility.

Again, McCollum and Embiid are just having fun on Twitter here. But if the allegations against Colangelo somehow are proven true, it could be quite the interesting offseason in Philly.