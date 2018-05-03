Capitals’ Tom Wilson Suspended Three Games For High Hit In Game 3 Vs. Penguins

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Wilson potentially could miss the rest of the Washington Capitals’ second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After avoiding suspension for a high hit on Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin in Game 2, the Capitals forward delivered yet another high hit in Game 3 on Tuesday, this time to the head of Zach Aston-Reese, who suffered a concussion, broken jaw and will miss the remainder of the playoffs as a result.

This time, however, the NHL Department of Player Safety came down on Wilson, serving the right winger with a three-game suspension.

Wilson will be eligible to return to the ice for Game 7, if necessary. If Washington closes out the Penguins in five games, he will be eligible to return for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference final. If the Caps win in six then he can play in Game 1 of the conference final.

Washington holds a 2-1 series lead over Pittsburgh after Tuesday’s 4-3 win.