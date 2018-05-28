Capitals Vs. Golden Knights Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Let us begin.

Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals finally got over the hump when they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final to secure a berth in the championship round opposite the sporting world’s most unlikely fairy tale.

The Caps will face the Western Conference champion Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Monday night. The expansion team has had a remarkable first season and now finds themselves four games away from a championship parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

But Ovechkin and the Capitals also are seeking the first title in franchise history and have been brilliant on the road in the playoffs, going 8-2 away from Washington D.C.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals-Golden Knights Game 1 online:

When: Monday, May 28th, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live