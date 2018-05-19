Capitals Vs. Lightning Game 5 Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Final Online

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

Playing on home ice has proved to be no advantage at all in the Eastern Conference final.

After the Washington Capitals picked up two wins in Tampa Bay to open the best-of-seven series, the Lightning responded with two victories of their own in the nation’s capital.

With the series now deadlocked at two games apiece, the two clubs will battle for the upper hand in Saturday night’s Game 5 at Amalie Arena.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Lightning online:

When: Saturday, May 19 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live