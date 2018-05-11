Capitals Vs. Lightning Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference finals begin Friday night at Amalie Arena, where the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals are making their first conference finals appearance in the Alexander Ovechkin era (2004 to the present). Washington’s last conference finals appearance was in 1998, a series it won before being swept by the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Capitals Game 1 Online.

When: Friday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports