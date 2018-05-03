Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports

Down two games to one, the Pittsburgh Penguins have a prime opportunity to level their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Washington Capitals.

After an ugly hit that broke the jaw of Zach Aston-Reese, Caps top-line forward Tom Wilson was suspended for three games, which will keep him out until a possible Game 7. With the Pens playing their final game at PPG Paints Arena until an if-necessary Game 6, they have a prime opportunity to even things at two before the series heads back to D.C.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Penguins online:

When: Thursday, May 3, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live