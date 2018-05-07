Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

The Washington Capitals finally can get the monkey off their back Monday night.
The Capitals, who have suffered second-round eliminations at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins in each of the past three seasons, have a chance to eliminate their Metropolitan Division rival in Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena.
If the Caps do take care of business Monday night, they’ll earn a date with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final.
Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Penguins online:
When: Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live
