Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Capitals finally can get the monkey off their back Monday night.

The Capitals, who have suffered second-round eliminations at the hands of the Pittsburgh Penguins in each of the past three seasons, have a chance to eliminate their Metropolitan Division rival in Game 6 at PPG Paints Arena.

If the Caps do take care of business Monday night, they’ll earn a date with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference final.

Here’s how to watch Capitals vs. Penguins online:

When: Monday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live