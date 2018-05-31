Cardinals’ Tight End Jermaine Gresham Helps ASU Student At Airport

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

One American Airlines passenger would have missed her flight had it not been for the random act of kindness from Jermaine Gresham.

Delilah Cassidy, an Arizona State University law school student, recounted her experience on her Twitter account, saying she was blindsided by the airlines’ new policy stating passengers have to pay $50 for their carry-on bags.

Her credit cards weren’t working because she had just returned from a trip to Europe and Cassidy was told she would have to miss her flight to get the situation worked out.

That’s when the Arizona Cardinals tight end stepped in, asked how much it cost and handed the American Airlines employee his credit card.

Cassidy said in her tweets that the act moved her to tears and she tried to give Gresham the money when she saw him sitting in first class, but he told her to just “pay it forward.”

The two even snapped a selfie together after the flight.