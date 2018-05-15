Carson Smith Heads To DL After Injuring Shoulder Throwing Down His Glove

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Carson Smith’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox hasn’t gone as planned.

The right-handed reliever hit the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder subluxation, the team announced Tuesday, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said it could be a long-term injury.

Dombrowski revealed Smith suffered the injury after leaving Monday’s game. According to Dombrowski, Smith hurt himself by throwing his glove out of frustration after exiting the game. Surgery is a possibility for Smith, too, Dombrowski told reporters.

The Red Sox recalled left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner to take Smith’s roster spot.

Boston acquired Smith from the Seattle Mariners in December of 2015, and he’s appeared in just 29 games. He missed almost the entire 2016 season with an arm injury that eventually led to Tommy John surgery. The 28-year-old didn’t return until September of last season, appearing in eight games down the stretch.

Smith has made 18 appearances this season, allowing six earned runs in 14 1/3 innings.