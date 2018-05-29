Cassius Marsh Doubles Down On Anti-Patriots Comments, Takes Dig At Fans

Photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you thought Cassius Marsh might back down from his recent comments about the New England Patriots, you were wrong.

The San Francisco 49ers defensive end recently blasted the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick in an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle. Marsh had a lot to say about the team that waived him in November, fueling the belief that life in New England can be miserable for players.

“They don’t have fun there. There’s nothing fun about it. There’s nothing happy about it,” Marsh said. “I didn’t enjoy any of my time there, you know what I’m saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much.”

Patriots fans, as you might expect, jumped all over the four-year pro, who didn’t look very good during his nine games playing for Belichick.

In response, Marsh released a video in which he trolled Pats fans and doubled down on his remark.

“I just want to address all you Patriots fans who don’t like this new article. I’m sorry to hurt your feelings,” Marsh said in the since-deleted Reddit video, per ProFootballTalk. “Seems to be breaking your heart. But if you can’t handle the truth, stay off my page. Don’t read articles.

“That’s how I felt. That’s how I still feel and I’m grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I’m at.”

Marsh probably deserves some credit for not running from the remarks. Still, it’s tough to not look at the comments as sour grapes from a player who couldn’t make an impact on a championship-level team.

Of course, Marsh isn’t the first opposing player to rip New England for its no-nonsense environment. Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has been chirping the Patriots ever since beating them in Super Bowl LII.