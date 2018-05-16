Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith Commits Flagrant 1 Foul on Al Horford Late In Fourth Quarter

J.R. Smith made a bushleague play late in the fourth quarter with his team trailing.
Al Horford was airborne reaching for a lob pass from Marcus Smart in Game 2 when the Cleveland Cavaliers small forward pushed the Boston Celtics’ center out of the air and sent him sliding past the floor seats.
The play caused a scuffle between the two teams, with Smart getting in the face of Smith before the officials broke them apart.
Smith was assessed a flagrant 1 foul, resulting in Horford making both free throws.
You can watch the play here.
