Cavs Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers barely survived the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

But that didn’t stop the Cavs from stealing Game 1 of their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

James and Co. stormed back from 14 down to send to the game to overtime, eventually winning 113-112 to take home-court advantage from the top-seeded Raptors.

Now all the pressure is on Toronto for Thursday night’s Game 2 at Air Canada Centre, as DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry must avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole before the series shifts to Cleveland.

Here’s how you can watch Cavs-Raptors Game 2 online:

When: Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m.

