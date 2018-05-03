Cavs Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers barely survived the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
But that didn’t stop the Cavs from stealing Game 1 of their second-round series against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
James and Co. stormed back from 14 down to send to the game to overtime, eventually winning 113-112 to take home-court advantage from the top-seeded Raptors.
Now all the pressure is on Toronto for Thursday night’s Game 2 at Air Canada Centre, as DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry must avoid falling into an 0-2 series hole before the series shifts to Cleveland.
Here’s how you can watch Cavs-Raptors Game 2 online:
When: Thursday, May 3, at 6 p.m.
Live Stream: WatchESPN
