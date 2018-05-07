Cavs vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

After the Cavaliers were pushed to the limit in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the second round has been much less stressful for Cleveland.

LeBron James and Co. can complete a sweep of the Toronto Raptors on Monday night at Quicken Loans Arena. But don’t expect Toronto to go down without a fight, as two of the first three games of the series were decided by two points or less.

Here’s how to watch Cavaliers vs. Raptors Game 4 online:

When: Monday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT