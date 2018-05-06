Celtics Call Out LeBron James After Taking 3-0 Series Lead Over 76ers

The Boston Celtics still need one more win to finish off the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round NBA playoff series, but it appears the C’s can’t help but think about the potential challenge that awaits.

Following their thrilling Game 3 overtime win at Wells Fargo Center, the Celtics wondered about LeBron James’ whereabouts as they excitedly made their way back to the locker room.

Check it out in the video below:

Sounds like the #Celtics are looking for LeBron… 👀 pic.twitter.com/hS6H98CG7B — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 6, 2018

Despite Brad Stevens stressing his team not get complacent after Saturday’s win, it’s hard not imagine a Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in the Eastern Conference finals. Both teams hold commanding 3-0 leads in their respective second-round series and have the chance to close things out Monday night.

And as a basketball fan, how could you not want a Celtics-Cavs series at this point?

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports