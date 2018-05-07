Celtics Can Make NBA Betting History With Series Sweep Of 76ers

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

No one expected the Boston Celtics would have a chance to sweep the Philadelphia 76ers in the teams’ second-round NBA playoff series, especially the oddsmakers.

Despite being the higher seed, the Celtics have been underdogs in each game of the series, including Game 4, in which Boston can finish off its Atlantic Division rival and clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

Not only will the C’s have exceeded expectations if they complete a sweep of the Sixers, they also will make betting history. According to The Action Network, a victory Monday night at Wells Fargo Center will make the Celtics the first team to sweep an NBA playoff series as underdogs in each game.

Brad Stevens and Co. seemingly have defied the odds all season so long, so it only would be fitting to continue that trend by making quick work of Philly.