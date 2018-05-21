Celtics-Cavs Game 4 Referees: Why You Should Expect Closer (High-Scoring) Contest

Photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics, quite frankly, need to play better in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. But if the Cleveland Cavaliers shoot like they did in Game 3, the C’s will need all the help they can get.

They may or may not get that help from the Game 4 officiating crew … depending on how you look at it.

The NBA announced the Celtics-Cavs game Monday night will be reffed by Scott Foster, Bill Kennedy and Eric Lewis.

As pointed out by Sports Insights, Foster, Kennedy and Lewis all have historically been better for the road team — at least against the spread.

Here’s how those referees have fared against the spread this season for home teams.

Foster: 34-34-1

Kennedy: 31-33-2

Lewis: 33-30-1

However. Home teams were 124-79 straight-up in games reffed by any of those three officials this season for a .611 winning percentage. That’s a fairly significant jump up from the league-wide .579 home winning percentage this season.

The Celtics are 7-point underdogs Monday night, so even keeping it under the number is far from a guarantee Boston escapes Cleveland with a 3-1 series lead, but it’s worth noting.

(Oh, also: If you’re into this kind of thing, Lewis had the most lopsided over/under record this season — 42-22 — and Foster also was near the top, so over 206 might be a number worth monitoring for those so inclined to do so.)

Celtics fans, however, might remember Foster was part of the Game 4 crew last series against Philadelphia, and we all know how that went.