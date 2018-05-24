Celtics-Cavs Game 5 Notes: Boston’s Home Dominance Reaching Historic Level

BOSTON — TD Garden has felt a lot like the old Boston Garden in the 2018 NBA playoffs.

Not only has the arena been super loud, the Celtics have been unbeatable at home in this postseason.

Boston’s home record improved to 10-0 with a 96-83 Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The Celtics now are one more Eastern Conference finals victory away from their first NBA Finals berth since 2010.

The Celtics’ latest win was their 10th straight in a Game 5 at home when the series is tied at two games apiece — a streak that extends back to the first round of the 2008 playoffs.

The last time the Celtics won 10 straight home games in a single playoff run was 1986. That 10th win was the NBA Finals-clinching Game 6 rout of the Houston Rockets.

The Celtics are one of 7 teams to win 10 consecutive home games in a single postseason. 5 of those 6 previous teams went on win the NBA Title

The Celtics have the luxury of playing Game 7 of this conference finals at home if necessary. And even though that sounds like a good position for Boston given it’s success at home, going up against Cavs superstar LeBron James in a Game 7 certainly is less than ideal.

Here are some other notes from Celtics-Cavs Game 5:

— Tatum became the sixth rookie and first since Seattle SuperSonics center Jack Sikma in 1978 to score 300-plus points in one playoff run. The Duke product is averaging 18 points on 46 percent shooting in the postseason.

— Aron Baynes started at center, which moved Al Horford to power forward and Marcus Morris to a sixth man role off the bench. Baynes was effective at both ends of the floor early on, scoring four points with three rebounds and a block in the first quarter. Perhaps most importantly, he did a good job keeping Tristan Thompson off the glass by using his big body to box out the Cavs center.

Baynes getting it done on both ends!

Baynes finished with six points, seven rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes.

“Baynes is a really good defender,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “He helps in a ton of different ways. I thought he did a good job getting to the ball off the glass and getting tip-ins. The purpose for that change was we’re going to have to play big some. We wanted to play big a little bit more. But it was more to get two wings off the bench so that we could then rotate our wings with basically quick breaks around the timeouts if we could, because we knew we were going to play those guys a lot of minutes (Wednesday night).”

— The Celtics weren’t afraid to let it fly from beyond the arc. They averaged 22.7 3-point attempts through the first four games of the series and launched 22 by halftime of Game 5. Boston finished with 39 attempts from beyond the arc and made 13 of them.

Terry Rozier (1-for-7) and Jaylen Brown (2-for-8) struggled to hit from deep

— Al Horford notched his seventh double-double of the playoffs with 15 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. It’s the highest number of double-doubles by a Celtic in a postseason since Rajon Rondo’s 14 in 2012.

— Stevens shortened his rotation and only played seven guys before garbage time late in the fourth quarter. Marcus Morris and Marcus Smart each scored 13 points off Boston’s bench.

Marcus Morris & Marcus Smart tally 13 PTS apiece off the bench to spark the Celtics Game 5 victory!

— The Cavs played pretty good defense. Their problem was being careless with the ball and not hitting enough 3-point shots.

“I think defensively we held them to 36 percent shooting,” LeBron James said. “I think turnovers was another thing. We had 15 turnovers for 15 points. But defensively we were in tune. We gave up 96 points. Offensively, we couldn’t make. We couldn’t make. We were 9-for-34 from the 3-point line, missed seven free throws. Obviously in the postseason, scoring 83 points, you’re not going to win many games like that.

“But defensively we gave ourselves a chance. We stuck in the game. Even in the fourth quarter we made a run and cut it down to 11. At one point we had two opportunities to cut it to single digits and missed some really good looks, two 3-pointers. We couldn’t make. And if you don’t make, it’s going to come back to bite you.”

— Cleveland’s starting backcourt of George Hill and J.R. Smith again struggled offensively at TD Garden. Hill scored seven points and Smith added just two. Boston’s starting backcourt of Rozier and Brown combined for 25 points. Hill and Smith combined for nine points in Game 1 and just three in Game 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports