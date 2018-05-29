Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Appreciates Gucci Mane’s Love After Loss To Cavs

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown officially has at least one fan in a high place.

The Boston Celtics guard earned the enduring respect of rapper Gucci Mane during the 2018 NBA playoffs, as their recent Twitter exchange proves. Gucci Mane shouted out Brown on Monday afternoon, following the Celtics’ loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern conference finals.

Yo @FCHWPO super proud of you and the Celtics! You bet not Drop ya head! You was str8 Ballin Vato🏹🏹🏹💪🏿 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) May 28, 2018

Brown showed his appreciation early Tuesday morning with this succinct response.

Gucci Mane announced himself among Brown’s fans earlier this month when he attended Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semifinals series at TD Garden wearing one of the player’s jerseys.

No one should be surprised if their budding friendship lasts into next season and beyond.