Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Climbs All-Time Rookie Playoff Scoring List In Game 7

BOSTON — Celtics rookie forward Jayson Tatum doesn’t look nervous to begin the second Game 7 of his young career.

He scored nine points in the first quarter of Boston’s Game 7 matchup of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.

His fifth point moved him another place up on the NBA’s all-time rookie playoff scoring list.

Alvan Adams (341 points) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (352) are second and first, respectively, on this list.

Tatum also is the first rookie in 40 years to score 300 or more points in a single postseason. He accomplished that feat in Game 5 of the conference finals.