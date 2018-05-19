Celtics Legend Bill Russell Reportedly Rushed To Hospital, Expected To Be OK

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

UPDATE (2:35 p.m. ET): Bill Russell took to Twitter on Saturday to announce he’d returned home from a Seattle hospital, where he was admitted Friday night with dehydration issues. The NBA legend apparently is in good spirits after the scare.

Thank you everyone for the kind thoughts, yes I was taken to the hospital last night & as my wife likes to remind me I don’t drink enough. On my way home & as most my friends know I don’t have a heart to give me trouble @NBA @celtics @TMZ @TMZLive @NBAonTNT @MSNBC @YahooSports — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) May 19, 2018

The basketball world reportedly can breathe a sigh of relief.

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell was rushed to a hospital Friday night near his home in Seattle, TMZ reported Saturday. The 84-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer was kept overnight and treated for dehydration, but is expected to be checked out sometime Saturday.

Law enforcement initially told TMZ that Russell was having “heart trouble and shortness of breath.” You can hear an excerpt from the emergency dispatch audio in the TMZ Sports story below.

NBA Legend Bill Russell Rushed to the Hospital https://t.co/quHWdwrMQO — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 19, 2018

Russell, of course, is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. He, like so many in the Celtics family, has watched and admired as the C’s have taken a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will square off Saturday night in Game 3.