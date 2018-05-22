Celtics’ Marcus Morris Really Wanted To Rip Officials After Game 4 Loss

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

If Marcus Morris ever went on a jungle safari, you can bet he’d avoid zebras at all costs.

The Boston Celtics forward got in (very) early foul trouble during his team’s 111-102 Game 4 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. And after the Cavs tied the Eastern Conference finals 2-2, Morris came ever-so-close to tearing into the officials.

“(Foul trouble was) tough, man. I don’t really want to speak on that and get a fine,” Morris said, via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg. “At the end of the day, I work hard, work my ass off to defend this position. The ticky-tack fouls — it is what it is.”

Regularly tasked with defending LeBron James, Morris picked up three early fouls and had five before the fourth quarter. As a result, he had to play more tentatively, which resulted in James getting to the basket with relative ease.

“It’s tough. You’re already playing against the best player in the league, and you can be a little bit physical,” Morris said. “It’s tough to guard him. You can’t do anything, and it’s fouls, fouls. We almost had to give up baskets.”

Morris wasn’t the only left incredulous with how to defend “The King.” Terry Rozier also lamented the difficulty in slowing the NBA’s most unstoppable force.

At the end of the day, Morris and the Celtics need to worry less about the officials and more about the adjustments they need to make for Game 5. Still, that’s easier said than done when the officiating is as inconsistent as it was Monday night.