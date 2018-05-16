Celtics Notes: Explosive Second Half Fuels Boston’s Game 2 Win Over Cavs

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON– Like they’ve done so many times throughout the 2018 NBA season, the Boston Celtics had an explosive second half.

In the Game 2 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at TD Garden, the Celtics fought back from a 55-48 halftime deficit and a 42-point night from LeBron James.

But once Boston took the lead, it never looked back.

Jaylen Brown led the way for the C’s in Game 2 with 23 points while Al Horford chipped in 15 points of his own. Terry Rozier went off in the third quarter, tallying 14 of his 18 points that included a beautiful one-handed dunk while being chased down the court by LeBron James.

“It’s like a switch goes off and he just goes out there and plays,” Horford said of Rozier after the game. “Terry’s fearless, he’s always been like that. It’s just now he’s getting the opportunity to show it.”

Head coach Brad Stevens also spoke to Rozier’s fearlessness, saying it goes hand-in-hand with his competitiveness:

“He’s competitive but he’s certainly not scared,” Stevens said after the game. “I think that comes from belief in yourself and the work you put in.”

The game was physical throughout the four quarters, and got dicy late in the fourth quarter when a flagrant foul was called on J.R. Smith after he pushed Horford out of the air as he was trying to grab a lob pass from Marcus Smart.

Smart immediately got in the face of Smith after the push and Horford was awarded two free throws, both of which he made to widen Boston’s lead.

“It’s like a bully, you keep letting a bully keep picking on you, he’s going to pick on you until you finally stand up,” Smart said after the game. “And that’s what I tried to do. One of my guys was down, and I took offense to it.”

Here are some other notes from Celtics-Cavaliers Game 2:

— The Celtics are 37-0 when leading a series 2-0 in a seven-game series.

With Tuesday night’s win, the team is 9-0 at TD Garden throughout the NBA playoffs.

— Brown’s 23 points marked his third-consecutive game with at least 20 points, a new playoff career high.

“Jaylen was really aggressive tonight,” Stevens said after the game. “Jaylen’s had a great postseason.”

Fourteen of his points came in the first quarter.

— James scored 21 of the Cavs’ 27 first quarter points, and finished the night with 42. He and Kevin Love combined for 64 of Cleveland’s 94 points.

— Horford scored or assisted on the Celtics’ final 10 points of the game.

— The Celtics were trailing 61-52 in the third quarter, but bounced back to outscore the Cavs 32-16 over the final 9:15 of the frame.

The team also outscored Cleveland by 20 points in the second half.