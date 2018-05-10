Celtics Now: Another LeBron James Eastern Conference Finals Showdown

The Boston Celtics are back in an Eastern Conference Finals showdown with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To get there, the C’s had to go through a rough five-game series against the Philadelphia 76ers, with three of their four victories being by five-or-less points. On this week’s episode of “Celtics Now,” NESN.com’s Rachel Holt previews the conference finals and what to expect from LeBron and Co. while also taking a look back on the Celtics journey through the NBA playoffs thus far.

Watch the video above for the full episode.

Thumbnail photo via Celtics Now Logo