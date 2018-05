We’re coming for The King.

The Boston Celtics take their 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals to Cleveland where they will try to dethrone LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava takes you through every aspect of the series thus far ahead of Saturday night’s Game 3 on this week’s episode of “Celtics Now.”

Watch the video above for the full episode.

Thumbnail photo via Celtics Now Thumb Parquet