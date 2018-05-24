Celtics React To Heated Altercation With Larry Nance Jr., Cavs In Game 5

BOSTON — There hadn’t been any real fireworks in the Eastern Conference finals through the first four games of the series, but that all changed Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Early in the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, the two teams engaged in a bit of a skirmish after Larry Nance Jr. took exception with Marcus Morris taunting him after the Celtics forward broke up an alley-oop attempt.

Tempers flare in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/2RC37TRczg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 24, 2018

So, what exactly did Morris say to Nance while he hovered over the Cavs forward? Well, it looks like what happens on the court is going to stay on the court.

“I can’t say that on the cameras,” Morris said after the game. “I definitely can’t say that on camera. It must have got to him because he got up and he did his little — whatever you want to call it. So, it was what it was.”

Morris and Nance both were issued technical fouls for the incident, as was Terry Rozier, who used somewhat of an Eric Bledsoe approach when recalling the hoopla after Boston’s win.

“Which one,” Rozier questioned when asked about his shove of Nance. “I didn’t push nobody. I don’t think I pushed nobody.”

“Larry’s my guy. We’re both Ohio, so it’s all good. Having fun.”

Marcus Smart played the role of peacemaker once all hell broke loose, which was a financially conscious decision by the Celtics guard.

“I didn’t want to lose no more money,” Smart said.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the chippiness carries over into Friday night’s Game 6 at Quicken Loans Arena.

