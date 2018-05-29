Celtics’ Terry Rozier Ready To Hand Point Guard Keys Back To Kyrie Irving

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you take out Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Terry Rozier looked like a star-caliber point for the Boston Celtics during the playoffs.

Filling in for an injured Kyrie Irving, Rozier averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 19 postseason games. But with Irving set to return next season, Rozier likely will return to a place where he might not belong: the bench.

However, while speaking to the media Monday morning, Rozier squashed any potential drama over Irving’s looming return.

Terry Rozier: “(@KyrieIrving) is our starter—he’s our starting point guard.” — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) May 28, 2018

Rozier probably really isn’t thrilled with heading back to the bench, but at least he’s saying all the right things.

Of course, whether he’s even on the Celtics next season remains to be seen.

If Boston is moving forward with the assumption that Irving will be with the team for years to come, then it must make a decision on who its backup point guard will be. As it stands right now, the Celtics likely will have to decide between Rozier, who will be a restricted free agent after the 2019-20 season, and Marcus Smart, who will be an RFA this summer.

Rozier clearly has more offensive upside than Smart, whose impact on games is clear yet often incalculable, but he probably will seek starter-level money when his contract is up — as he should. Consequently, many have speculated the Celtics might look to sign Smart to a longterm deal and trade Rozier while his value is sky-high.

Complicating matters, however, is the fact that Smart believes he, too, is worth a sizable chunk of dough.

(Then you have people like Stephen A. Smith who believe Boston should trade Irving and hand the keys to Rozier.)

The Celtics enter the offseason without many questions — they could return the exact same team and be just fine. But what they do (or don’t do) with Rozier and Smart will be one storyline worth following.