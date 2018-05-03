Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics protected homecourt with a Game 1 win to begin their second-round NBA playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, and they’ll look to take a 2-0 lead Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics have never lost a series when up 2-0, so history would suggest the 76ers need a win in Game 2. For that to happen, Philly will need to shoot much better from the 3-point line than it did in the series opener.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Game 2 online.

When: Thursday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT