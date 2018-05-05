Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

With a win Saturday afternoon, the Boston Celtics can take a commanding 3-0 lead in their second-round NBA playoffs series with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics erased a 22-point first-half deficit Thursday at TD Garden to win Game 2 and go up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. But with Game 3 in Philadelphia, Boston must get out to a better start, as comebacks are much harder to pull off on the road.

Furthermore, the Sixers are a far better team than they showed in Boston, and the Celtics will have their work cut out for them if they want to steal a game at Wells Fargo Center.

