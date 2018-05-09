Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Bob DeChiaraUSA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers staved off elimination with a Game 4 win in Philly on Monday night, and they’ll need a similar performance Wednesday night in Boston to ensure their season doesn’t end in Game 5.

The Celtics lead the series 3-1 and are back at TD Garden, where they’ve gone 6-0 in the NBA playoffs so far.

A win for the Celtics would set up a rematch in the Eastern Conference finals with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers Online.

When: Wednesday, May 9 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT