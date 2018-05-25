Celtics Vs. Cavaliers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will the Boston Celtics be able to finish off LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena?

The Celtics grabbed a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals with a 96-83 win in Game 5 at TD Garden, and now the series shifts back to Cleveland for a win-or-go-home Game 6 for the Cavs.

Boston’s young squad has been absolutely dominant at home in the postseason, but they have struggled mightily on the road, amassing a 1-6 record away from TD Garden in the postseason.

Meanwhile, this could be James’ last game at Quicken Loans Arena as a member of the Cavs. The 33-year-old superstar is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer. Will James be able to put on another vintage performance in front of his home fans? Or will the Celtics punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010?

Here’s how you can watch Celtics-Cavs Game 6:

When: Friday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN