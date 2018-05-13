Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images

The rematch everyone has been waiting for is here: the Boston Celtics versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

This was the matchup we expected, but these teams have taken much different paths to this point than we expected.

The Celtics have overcome many injuries, including season-ending ailments to their two-best players, and still won two playoff rounds over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers in impressive fashion.

The Kyrie Irving trade was a disaster for the Cavs, but LeBron James has taken his game to another level to offset Cleveland’s roster deficiencies.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Cavs Game 1.

When: Sunday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN