Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics will take a commanding 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals if they win Saturday night’s Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena.

The C’s won the first two games in Boston by double digits, even surviving a 42-point triple-double by Cavs superstar LeBron James in Game 2.

Will the Celtics win just their second road game of the playoffs and put the Cavaliers on the brink of elimination?

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs Game 3 online.

When: Saturday, May 19, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN