NBA

Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

by on Mon, May 21, 2018 at 5:40PM
1,789
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers fought back with a 30-point win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals, and now they’ll look to even the series against the Boston Celtics with a Game 4 win Monday night.

The Celtics took the first two games of the series in Boston but have struggled on the road in the playoffs, posting a 1-5 record.

Can they win Game 4 and go back to Boston with a chance to win the series at TD Garden?

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs online:

When: Monday, May 21, at 8:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: ESPN

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties