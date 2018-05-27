Celtics Vs. Cavs Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 7 Online

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

TD Garden in Boston will play host to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics in Sunday night.

The home team has won every game in this series, so Celtics fans are feeling confident about their team’s chances of closing the series and reaching the NBA Finals.

But the Cavs have LeBron James — the best player in the world, who’s looking to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season with the Cavs and eighth consecutive season overall.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Cavs Game 7 online.

When: Sunday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN