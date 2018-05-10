Celtics Vs. Cavs Schedule: Dates, Start Times For Eastern Conference Finals

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight season, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will square off in the Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavaliers made quick work of the Toronto Raptors with a second-round sweep, while the Celtics needed five games to dispatch the Philadelphia 76ers.

Cleveland took two of three games from Boston during the regular season, but both teams look much different than they did the last time they met Feb. 11. The Cavs will look to reach the NBA Finals for a fourth straight season, while the Celtics vie for their first Finals appearance since the 2009-10 campaign.

Here’s the full schedule for the Eastern Conference finals (all times are Eastern):

Game 1: Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m.

Game 2: Cleveland at Boston, Tuesday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Boston at Cleveland, Saturday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Boston at Cleveland, Monday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary): Cleveland at Boston, Wednesday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary): Boston at Cleveland, Friday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Cleveland at Boston, Sunday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m.