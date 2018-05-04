Celtics Wrap: Boston Erases 22-point Deficit To Win Game 2 Vs. Sixers

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — For roughly the first 20 minutes of Thursday’s game at TD Garden, the Boston Celtics looked like they didn’t belong on the same floor as the Philadelphia 76ers.

Then the Celtics, as they’ve done so often this season, flipped the script.

Utilizing a dramatic 52-27 run between the second and third quarters, Boston edged Philly 108-103 to win Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics now hold a 2-0 lead heading into Saturday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia.

The Celtics were paced by Jayson Tatum (21 points) and Terry Rozier (19 points). Jaylen Brown, who missed Game 1 with a hamstring injury, came off the bench to score 13 points.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Terry Rozier

SG: Marcus Smart

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Al Horford

C: Aron Baynes

ROLE REVERSAL

As hot as the Celtics were in Game 1 on Monday, they were just as cold to begin Game 2.

Boston didn’t score until 8:37 of the first quarter, as Philly jumped out to an 8-0 lead, with all eight points coming from J.J. Redick. Prior to the game, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Marcus Smart would “have his hands full” chasing Redick around, and he wasn’t joking.

From the Celtics’ perspective, the highlight of the first quarter came when Brown returned to a massive ovation from the TD Garden crowd. After missing a 3-pointer on his first possession, Brown responded by flushing a breakaway dunk moments later.

Boston eventually found its stride in the first frame, but ultimately closed the quarter trailing Philly 31-22.

Redick led all scorers with 13 first-quarter points, while Tatum paced the C’s with five points.

PHILLY PULLS AWAY … THEN BOSTON EXPLODES

The second frame really was a tale of two quarters.

Philly dominated play for much of the second quarter, holding leads of 20-plus points multiple times. To say the Sixers were hot from beyond the arc would be a huge understatement.

For roughly the first six minutes of the quarter, the Sixers looked as if they were going to run Boston out of the Garden. Then the C’s woke up.

Philly led 48-26 with 6:42 remaining. Then Boston ripped off a 25-8 run to close the lead to 56-51 at halftime. Seemingly everyone had their moment during the spirited run, which Brown capped with an alley-oop dunk.

.@celtics closed the first half on a 25-8 run! ☘️ Second half underway NOW on TNT! #NBAPlayoffs | #CUsRise pic.twitter.com/06nspXx6i5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 4, 2018

Smart led the Celtics at half with 13 points, including 3-for-3 from long distance.

CELTICS STAY HOT

Boston built off its scorching finish to the first half by coming out just as hot in the third quarter.

With 7:45 remaining in the quarter, Aron Baynes drilled a 24-foot jumper to give Boston its first lead of the game at 64-63. Thanks to a 52-27 run that began midway through the second quarter, the Celtics finished the third with a 79-75 lead.

Tatum was instrumental in the third, leading the Celtics with 10 points.

Tatum slices to the rack! pic.twitter.com/0oBe7oQelF — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2018

Tatum rocks the rim with a baseline hammer! pic.twitter.com/g6gy851eko — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2018

Through three quarters, the Celtics’ leading scorer was Smart (18 points) followed closely by Tatum (15 points).

BOSTON SEALS IT

The Sixers, to their credit, didn’t lay down in the fourth quarter.

But the Celtics simply weren’t going to lose.

For much of the frame, the two teams exchanged blows, as well as the lead.

At one point in the final quarter, the Celtics trailed 93-88, with the Sixers seemingly regaining control of the game. From then, Boston went on a 15-4 run, punctuated by a Rozier-Tatum alley-oop with 3:06 left.

Philly pulled to within three with under 30 second remaining, but Al Horford drove by Embiid and scored a layup with 8.3 left to seal the victory.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT

Charles Barkley didn’t hold back on his assessment of the Sixers at halftime.

"That was some of the dumbest basketball the Sixers played I've ever seen in the last five minutes." Tell us how you really feel, Chuck… pic.twitter.com/cZ70Ra7Eis — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 4, 2018

UP NEXT

The two teams will meet for Game 3 on Saturday night. Tip off from Wells Fargo Center is set for 5 p.m. ET.