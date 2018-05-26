Champions League Final 2018: Liverpool Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

The long-awaited showdown between European soccer powers Real Madrid and Liverpool for Champions League glory finally is here.

Liverpool is back in the Champions League final for the first time since 2007. The Reds last won in 2005 after their historic comeback in Istanbul.

Real Madrid is aiming for a historic three-peat in the Champions League.

The last time these clubs squared off in the UCL final was 1981, when Liverpool prevailed 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the 2018 Champions League final.

When: Saturday, May 26 at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX (USA)

Live Stream: FuboTV