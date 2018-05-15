Charles Barkley Says LeBron James ‘Better Get Damn Worried’ About Celtics Series

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James played one of the worst playoff games of his career to open the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday.

But despite scoring just 15 points in the Cavs’ 108-83 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1, James made it clear that he has “zero level of concern” following the loss.

Well, TNT analyst Charles Barkley doesn’t agree with James, as he explained Monday night during his network’s pregame coverage of Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

"You said you ain't worried… You better get damn worried." Chuck has a message for LeBron 😯 pic.twitter.com/CbPKusd2sN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2018

James doesn’t have any major reasons to be concerned. It was just one loss and it came on the road. Plus, we’ve seen a James-led lose a Game 1 and still win the series on several occasions.

That said, the Celtics do have the upper hand in a lot of matchups in this series, so the Cavs can’t coast or take the C’s lightly if they expect to advance to the NBA Finals.