Chelsea Vs. Liverpool: Reds Narrowly Fall To Blues On Olivier Giroud’s Goal

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four finish will go to the final day of the Premier League season after it fell 1-0 to Chelsea on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

The home team grabbed the game’s only goal in the 32nd minute, as Oliver Giroud glanced in with his head from Victor Moses’ delivery.

The Reds saw plenty of possession, but were unable to find a breakthrough against a resolute Blues defense.

The result means Liverpool must defeat Brighton & Hove Albion next Sunday at Anfield, which should be enough to clinch a berth in the top four given their superior goal difference to Chelsea.