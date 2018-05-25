Chris Paul Injury: Rockets Guard Out For Game 6 Close-Out Attempt Vs. Warriors

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Houston Rockets’ win in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals came at a price.

Rockets guard Chris Paul injured his hamstring late in the Rockets’ 98-94 win, and the team announced Friday that Paul will miss Game 6 at Golden State with a hamstring strain.

Paul arguably has been the Rockets’ best player against the Warriors in the conference finals. He’s averaging nearly 37 minutes per night, scoring 19.8 points to go along with 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He’s also playing well no the defensive end, grabbing nine steals so far.

Eliminating the Warriors on the road will be tough enough, but without Paul, the pressure is on James Harden even more for a bounce-back effort. The Rockets won Game 5 in spite of a woeful shooting performance from Harden, who went 5-for-21 from the floor, missing all 11 3-point attempts he took.